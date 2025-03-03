  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders shouldn't even be a 1st round pick" - NFL fans react as Titans plan to host Cam Ward and Colorado QB

"Shedeur Sanders shouldn’t even be a 1st round pick" - NFL fans react as Titans plan to host Cam Ward and Colorado QB

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:27 GMT
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with two teams ahead of the NFL draft: the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders - each representing a world-famous market and boasting a monstrous thousand-yard dominator.

But the Tennessee Titans, holders of the first overall pick, reportedly want to beat both of them to the Colorado star's services. Titans have scheduled meetings at their team facility with Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward for this week, according to Jordan Schultz:

Many fans are unimpressed, though:

More of the ridicule can be seen below:

"I don't like shedeur. To(o) cocky," one retched.
"No need for Shedeur to come along," another snickered.
"NO," another flatly insisted.

Also set to meet with the Titans is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Like both quarterbacks, he did not feature in the Combine owing to an injury to his right foot. He has insisted that he needs no surgery and will be healthy again sometime this month.

Shedeur Sanders reiterates why he should be thr first QB off the board over Cam Ward in 2025

The debate has been ongoing for quite some time, "Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?" While one is a more consistent performer but somewhat lacking in personality, the other is teeming in marketability but needs plenty of work to do to become a highly successful and esteemed player.

But speaking to Josina Anderson during the Combine, the 134-TD son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders stated his case to go first overall:

“Do you want your franchise changed? I know I’ve done it, two times, Colorado and Jackson State. So, nobody else had done that here besides Travis.”

While addressing the media at large, he had made the same argument:

“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me... Don’t you think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It’s history, it’s always going to repeat itself.”

While there have been many critics of Sanders' potential, Kevin Stefanski is not one of them. The head coach of the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second overall pick, said:

“Shedeur is a very, very impressive young man who was raised the right way; obviously, he is a heck of a football player, that’s evident off the tape, but really impressed with the person.”

ESPN college football analyst Joen Klatt went one step further, comparing him, in terms of accuracy, to the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
