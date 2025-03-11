“Should have kept Xavier McKinney instead” - Giants fans react to franchise signing Jevon Holland for $45,300,000

New York Giants fans are confused by the three-year, $45.3 million signing of safety Jevon Holland. Some fans thought the team should have just re-signed Xavier McKinney, who left for free agency at a similar price last offseason.

Fans reacted in abundance.

"Should have kept McKinney instead of letting your own talent walk for nothing," a fan wrote.

"Xavier McKinney better," a fan wrote.

Giants fans were frustrated with the team's moves to begin the offseason, despite Holland being an impact defender.

"Overpay," a fan added.

"Hopefully he can learn how to tackle again for them," a fan wrote.

Holland recorded 62 tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and four pass defenses last season with the Dolphins.

"Felt like he was a product of Fangio's defense. After Vic left for Philly Jevon had a significant down year last season. Not really a promising sign," a fan added.

"So they let their safety go cause they don’t want to sign non premium positions, and then sign a safety the year after? Word," a fan wrote.

Many Giants fans are confused by the signing of Holland after they let McKinney walk last season, as they didn't want to sign non-premium positions.

McKinney ended up recording 88 tackles, one sack and eight interceptions with the Green Bay Packers in 2024.

Giants still have major need at quarterback

Although the New York Giants did add Jevon Holland to shore up their secondary, they still have a major need at quarterback.

New York will likely look to the draft for a quarterback, as GM Joe Schoen said finding a franchise quarterback is massively important.

"It's the most important position in football, and we have one on our roster right now ... We need better play out of that position than what we've had," Schoen said, via Giants Wire. "I’m for taking swings at that position. It’s the most important position and it’s hard to find them. So keep swinging.”

Schoen also believes the Giants will be much better next season due to their salary cap and draft capital.

"Where we are financially from a salary cap standpoint is great; we have premium draft capital. I feel like we have the resources to improve this roster."

The Giants have the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

