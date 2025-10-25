  • home icon
  "Showcasing before trade deadline": NFL fans react as Kirk Cousins projected to start for Falcons in Week 8 game vs. Dolphins



By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:20 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty


Kirk Cousins is on track to start for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. The four-time Pro Bowler worked with the first-team offense in practice as Michael Penix Jr. recovers from a bone bruise to his knee.

NFL fans caught wind of the news and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give their two cents.

A fan said, "Showcasing capt Kirk before the trade deadline so the Viking have to take a hard look is genius!"
Another stated, "Trade showcase game for Cousins?"
One added, "They just hate cousins. Ever since he went to the owner and said something they’ve jus had him in the dog house collectin a check."

However, some fans sounded genuinely happy for Cousins as he gets the chance to lay a claim for the starter's job.

A fan stated, "He will play lights out. It’s a Minnesota thing."
One said, "KIRKO CHAINS IS BACK"
Another chipped in, saying, "300 yards 2 TDs. Book it"

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million in 2024. However, the former Minnesota Vikings star lasted just 14 regular-season games before he was benched in favour of then-rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins was linked to a trade during the offseason, but none of those links materialized ahead of the ongoing campaign. Potential trade candidates could get the chance to see Cousins feature against the Miami Dolphins.

Kirk Cousins' Falcons are 3-3 ahead of the Dolphins clash

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-3 to start the season, and they'll look to improve that record as the Miami Dolphins come to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the driving seat to start the game due to Michael Penix Jr.'s knee injury.

The Falcons have posted wins against the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, a s Buffalo Bills. Even more impressive is that all three teams made the playoffs in the previous season.

However, the Falcons' issues stem from their losses in the ongoing campaign. These defeats were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers. The losses to the Buccaneers and Panthers might be pivotal at the end of the road, given their status as divisional rivals.

So, the Kirk Cousins and the Falcons will need a positive result in Week 8 against an out-of-sorts Miami Dolphins. The game will occur on Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on CBS and can be live-streamed via FuboTV and DAZN.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

