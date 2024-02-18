Siblings injured in Chiefs parade shooting thank Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for aiding in recovery from traumatic event

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, surprised two young fans who were shot while attending the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. The tragic incident took place after the celebration. Twenty-three people, mostly children, were injured, and one woman - mother of two and local radio DJ - died from her injuries.

On Thursday, the Mahomes stopped by Children's Mercy Hospital to check on ten-year-old Madison Reyes and her sister, eight-year-old Melia. Both had been shot in the legs.

The parents of the young girls thanked the Mahomes for visiting them. An official statement from the Reyes family read:

"In a time where they are traumatized, saddened, and worried, having a surprise appearance from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes brought the first smile to their faces since tragedy struck. Even though they will be wearing casts for several months they are excited to show loved ones that Patrick signed their cast."

"We want to thank the Mahomes Family for being so kind, caring, and loving to our little ones and ask that the community please keep them in their prayers as they navigate life moving forward."

While both are doing well, it will be a long recovery for the sisters. The Reyes are related to Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting, making this an even more tragic incident for the entire family.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes launch fund to help parade shooting victims

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are helping out those affected by the senseless shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Patrick announced on X their foundation "15 and the Mahomies" has started an emergency response fund to help the victims and their families.

The foundation will also help with violence protection to try and stop future tragedies. It will provide mental health services for first responders who have been there to help victims in these types of horrific incidents.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback requested fans on X to donate to the fund's cause and help make a difference. As of Sunday, the emergency response fund had raised over $580,000, as per the United Way Kansas City website.