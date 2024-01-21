“Simone Biles’ husband deserved that”: Fans troll Jonathan Owens as Packers safety gets tossed by 49ers’ Trent Williams

Following his flop on Saturday, Jonathan Owens has been the center of attention on social media and Owens' play also had his wife, Simone Biles, trending on X. A few were quick to suggest to Biles that Owens probably deserved what he got.

The play they were referring to was when Owens drew a flag against San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams. Owens was shoved slightly, immediately falling to the field. Seeing the clip on Twitter, fans reacted quickly.

"Simone Biles’ husband deserved that," one fan wrote.

A few brought up earlier interviews of the player, even hinting at his relationship with Biles.

"He saw the “I’m the catch” interview with Simone biles too."

While Owens plays in the NFL, Biles, who has Olympic gold, is often regarded as the more popular athlete among the two. Fans were quick to point out the same, stating that Biles should get a divorce:

Jonathan Owens didn't know Simone Biles was a gold-medal athlete

Married last year, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met on a dating site. The gymnast approached Owens first, stating that they clicked instantly. Married now, they are planning to move into their dream house, which is currently under construction.

However, speaking on the "Pivot Podcast" in December, Owens revealed that he wasn't really aware of who Biles was when he met her:

“A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue. I never once was like, ‘Oh, let me check gymnastics out.' I was like, ‘Man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.'"

The two continue to support each other's careers, Biles showing up to support Owens at every possible game with the Packers.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Biles revealed how the limelight at games is not her thing:

“It’s a little bit weird because I’m like, this is definitely not my gig, but I know how excited [the fans] are. There was no selfie, and I’m not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them.”

The Packers, who made it to the postseason, lost the Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 24-21.