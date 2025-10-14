On Monday night, Simone Biles showed up in full support of her husband, Jonathan Owens, as the Bears played the Commanders. She watched the game from a private suite with Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds’s fiancée and shared photos from the night on Instagram.

In the pictures, Biles wore a custom Bears outfit, navy and orange track pants with “Owens 36” stitched on the leg, a white fitted turtleneck, chunky white sneakers, and a white Dior handbag, worth $2984.

She also wore an Audemars Piguet watch, valued at around $35,950.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)

One photo showed her smiling next to Owens before the game.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Simone Biles)

After the game, Simone was overjoyed.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)

She and Edmunds’s fiancée were seen jumping and hugging in the suite. Simone even reposted an IG Story of the winning kick with a bear emoji and a finger pointing down, a nod to the team’s motto: “Bear Down."

On Monday, the Bears played the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD.

They were trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter but made a strong comeback. D’Andre Swift scored a 55-yard touchdown, and Jake Moody kicked a 38-yard field goal right as the game ended to secure the win.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled late in the game, which helped the Bears finish strong.

This was the Bears’ third straight win, and they are now 3-2 for the season.

Simone Biles swooned over Jonathan Owens' pre-game look ahead of the Week 6 clash

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens arrived for the team's week 6 game versus the Washington Commanders in a shiny blue jumpsuit, paired with dark sunglasses and carrying a sleek silver suitcase.

Bears IG account posted the look and captioned it, writing:

"Weather Report: Drip."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, reposted it and wrote, "Monday Night Football" with a white-colored heart.

Before attending the Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 game, Biles was in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She gave a motivational speech at the “Power of Believing” conference at Buenos Aires City Hall and led a training session at Villa Soldati Olympic Park with her former coach, Laurent Landi.

The visit was part of Buenos Aires being named the World Capital of Sport for 2027.

“Going home with a full heart,” she wrote on Instagram, saying she felt like part of the family.

The Chicago Bears will play their next game on Sunday, October 19, against the New Orleans Saints.

