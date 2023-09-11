Deion Sanders-mania has gripped us for the last few years, and with his efforts taking the football world by storm, Skip Bayless wants to see him as the Dallas Cowboys coach.

After the superb work Sanders did with Jackson State, to now where he has gotten Colorado off to a great 2-0 start, the hype train is going full steam ahead for Sanders and his team.

But could he coach the Cowboys? Secondly, would he want to? For Skip Bayless, he thinks that Deion is perfectly suited to coach America's Team.

Mike McCarthy is under pressure to deliver success to the Cowboys this year, and with Sanders going from strength to strength as a coach, many are making a correlation between the two.

Of course, many college coaches have come into the NFL only to get blown away, but would it be different with Sanders? Bayless thinks so.

“He would be sensational," Bayless said on "The Skip Bayless Show." "I'm talking Super Bowls, plural. Sensational. I believe with all my heart and soul in Deion Sanders' ability to do anything in life, but especially to coach college football, pro football, if he puts his mind to it, he will beat you.

"I used to say about Tom Brady that's one man I don't bet against. Deion Sanders is another man I don't bet against.”

Cowboys get their season off to blistering start vs. Giants

While Skip Bayless likes the idea of Deion Sanders coaching Dallas, there might not be a job opening if Sunday night's game is anything to go by.

Plus, Sanders has no intentions of coaching in the NFL as he told SI.com "I have no desire to coach in the NFL." So, that puts that to bed.

Now, onto Dallas' beatdown of the Giants. The 40-0 hammering on Sunday night was surprising, to say the least, especially after the Giants' efforts last season and with the general improvement many thought had happened.

But Dallas and its defense, led by Dan Quinn, laid a proper beatdown after a shaky first drive.

Dak Prescott and company on the offensive side of the ball didn't have much to do at all, but when they did, they did their job and protected the football while putting up points.

It was a brutal night at MetLife Stadium as Dallas got its season off to a blistering start.