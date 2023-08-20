Skip Bayless knows how to divide opinion even when he is complementing Deuce Vaughn for some amazing plays in preseason. The rookie running back out of Kansas State, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, got a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in preseason.

That was enough for the commentator to declare that the running back was going to be a difference maker in the upcoming season. Some fans felt that he was being too quick with his take and responded to him on social media.

Skip Bayless gets roasted after praising Deuce Vaughn

Given how Skip Bayless never shies away from controversial takes, his latest take generated pushback as well, with some doubting his sincerity as a Cowboys fan. Others brought up old comments of his that did not age well. Some asked him to watch more of Jahmyr Gibbs, who is doing well for the Detroit Lions in the same position.

Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Can Deuce Vaughn actually make it on the Cowboys rotation for regular season?

While Deuce Vaughn scored a touchdown, which excited Skip Bayless, his overall number against the Seattle Seahawks was not that impressive. He had 14 yards in five rushing attempts, with just 2.8 yards per attempt.

In addition to that, he is going to have to go hard to feature in the running backs rotation come the regular season. Tony Pollard is going to be the first-choice player for most snaps this year. Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis are also expected to be ahead of him. Ronald Jones is also expected to be back after his suspension for the first two games of this season. He also brings Super Bowl winning experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, Deuce Vaughn has a lot to prove to get on the roster in the coming season and 14 yards in a preseason game is unlikely to do that, Skip Bayless' support notwithstanding. That is not to say that he cannot be a good player, but he is not there yet. Tony Pollard, the starting running back, for comparison got 5.2 yards per carry over the entirety of last year's regular season compared to the 2.8 he got this game.

Hence, Skip Bayless may eventually be proved right about Deuce Vaughn. But if he is, it will not be based on anything that he did in this latest preseason game.

