The NFL Network removed Michael Irvin from their Super Bowl LVII broadcast team following allegations of sexual harassment from a female hotel employee. A surveillance video suggested that Irvin was allegedly making advances to an employee at Marriott International in Phoenix, Arizona.

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion wanted to clear his name by filing a $100 million defamation lawsuit. But while that chapter in his life is still unfolding, he can look forward to another endeavor with his impending return on television.

Skip Bayless announces Michael Irvin’s inclusion to the Undisputed panel

The veteran sports media personality announced on Twitter that Michael Irvin will be one of his debate partners in the FS1 show Undisputed.

Skip Bayless tweeted:

“RICHARD SHERMAN! KEYSHAWN JOHNSON! MICHAEL IRVIN! NEW DREAM TEAM ON THE NEW UNDISPUTED. NEW LIL WAYNE INTRO SONG, "GOOD MORNING." NEXT MONDAY. AUGUST 28. 9:30 E, FS1. BE THERE.”

Bayless has initially announced that hip-hop artist and his good friend Lil’ Wayne will take a more active role in the show. He composed the program’s theme song, “No Mercy,” which has been used since Undisputed started in 2016. Now, he will also debate with Bayless instead of making guest appearances.

Then, Richard Sherman became the second part of the Undisputed panel. Keyshawn Johnson also joins the debate desk opposite Bayless after getting laid off by ESPN. The cast is complete, with Michael Irvin following suit.

While Irvin’s schedule in Undisputed remains a mystery, having him on the show brings pride and joy to Bayless, a known Dallas Cowboys fan.

