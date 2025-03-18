Shedeur Sanders has remained in the spotlight as the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaches. He has become one of the most polarizing prospects this year as some believe he is destined to be a franchise quarterback and others think he will be a complete bust.

Despite his impressive college football career, some have been skeptical that most of his hype is due to the fact that he is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders. Analysts have picked apart his overall game as he continues to be one of the most high-profile prospect in years.

Skip Bayless recently addressed the situation surrounding Sanders during an episode of The Skip Bayless Show on Monday. He reminded his audience that he saw this entire scenario playing out exactly as it has and warned them about it months ago.

Bayless explained:

"I've been way out in front on all of this, and I'm sure a lot of people out there are laughing at me, but I said before last season started that Shedeur should go first overall and that Travis Hunter should go second. I'm not saying that will happen, I just said it should happen.

"Mark my words, remember my words. I also predicted two months ago that Shedeur Sanders would become the biggest target in this year's draft, the most hyper-criticized and picked apart player in this draft. Unfairly and wrongly so, but I predicted this would happen."

Bayless added:

"I read a USA Today column by Mike Freeman about how a 'smear campaign' is being conducted against Shedeur. He referred to a tweet from the great Josina Anderson, who is so plugged in."

His reference was to the following post by Anderson on X:

Bayless detailed that it's not necessarily fair that Shedeur is being more heavily analyzed and criticized than most other prospects would be, but it comes with the territory of his already establised superstar status. He and Deion have consistently hyped him up for years, which has resulted in him potentially being the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders

Skip Bayless said that he believes Shedeur Sanders should be the top pick in this year's draft, while his Colorado Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter should be picked second. It's possible that his analysis plays out that way with the Tennessee Titans currently owning the top pick.

The Titans are likely to select a quarterback, but even if they don't, they will probably trade the pick to a team that will. This means that Shedeur Sanders, along with Cam Ward, are the favorites to be picked first this year.

If Sanders isn't the top pick, he will still likely go in the top 10. Other landing spots like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders are all legitimate candidates.

