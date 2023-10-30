Skip Bayless pins blame on Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany for giving Chiefs QB the flu

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the field on Sunday afternoon still experiencing symptoms of the flu. The Kansas City Chiefs reported earlier in the day that he had been given IV treatment throughout Saturday. The Chiefs also said that he would start despite his symptoms.

The Chiefs were on the road against the Denver Broncos and were looking to get their 14th straight AFC West victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs weren't in sync and were dealt the loss.

On Monday morning's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless appeared to place the blame on Brittany Mahomes. It is evident that Mahomes' wife and two children experienced the flu earlier in the week.

"Kansas City just hasn't looked right all year," Bayless said. "They degenerate into Mahomes running around trying to find #87. I never know what to do with it did he have the stomach flu? Yes, he did. Did he catch it from his wife and two kids? I'm sure he did. Does he deserve a pass for yesterday? Because he wasn't throwing the kind of passes he usually throws? I don't know... But the big picture is that they just haven't looked right all year."

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions on Sunday and even had his first fumble of the season. Bayless feels that the Chiefs quarterback has relied on tight end Travis Kelce too much this season.

Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown for first time since 2021

Patrick Mahomes is in his sixth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. In the last five seasons, he has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances and taken home two Lombardi Trophies.

Needless to say, the bar is set high for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Although the Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was just their second of the season, it was telling. The quarterback failed to get his team in the end zone during the 24-9 loss. It was the first time Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown pass since December 5, 2021.

The Chiefs quarterback completed 24 passes on 38 attempts, throwing for just 241 yards and two interceptions and a fumble. The ground game was also not working for the Chiefs offense, as star running back Isiah Pacheco had just 40 yards on the day.

While Bayless placed the blame on the Mahomes and the flu, it was the entire Chiefs offense that struggled. Kansas City will now travel to Germany for next week's international series game against the Miami Dolphins.