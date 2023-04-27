When it comes to comparing Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and others, most have pointed to size, statistics and game film. However, speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst Skip Bayless strongly hinted that he expected the color of the players' skin to play a role:

"There is a syndrome that still operates in the National Football League because most of these evaluators are older white guys. They tend to like 6'4" 225, they like big arm because it's what they grew up with... Is it possible they have talked themselves into maybe something of a project, but Will Levis fits their mind's eye of what a quarterback should look like."

Is Will Levis going to be selected in the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft?

He later returned to the topic, explaining that someone could lose their job if they don't look at production above all else:

"I'm just telling you the mindset of most NFL evaluators is more [in favor of him]. That's what they they gravitate to. I'm sure somebody out there has fallen in love. Maybe it's Frank Reich. If it's Tepper and Reich, they fall in love with him, they'll be wrong. And somebody's going to lose their job over this."

When will Kentucky QB Will Levis be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

QB prospect at 2023 NFL Combine

Most expect the quarterback to be selected in the first round on April 27. Some have even opened themselves up to the idea of him getting picked first overall. The quarterback's draft stock has surged upward in recent days compared to what it was during the combine, with some betting agencies putting him at 4:1 odds of getting picked first overall.

Those interested in learning the quarterback's fate can turn on NFL Network, ABC, or ESPN at 8:00 PM EST. The stream is also available on NFL+. ABC is available through antenna, while the other two networks require a cable subscription or a subscription to an internet television provider such as YouTube TV.

— “One thing I’ve heard from people close to the Colts is that the Manning family has actually signed off on Will Levis. ... ‘We think he will be a good QB in the NFL.'” @nfldraftscout on the Colts potentially selecting Will Levis “One thing I’ve heard from people close to the Colts is that the Manning family has actually signed off on Will Levis. ... ‘We think he will be a good QB in the NFL.'”—@nfldraftscout on the Colts potentially selecting Will Levis https://t.co/kOhwwgOCBO

