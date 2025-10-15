  • home icon
  "I don't see a hint of Super Bowl team": Skip Bayless rips Josh Allen's "fraudulent" Bills after 24-14 loss vs. Falcons

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 00:07 GMT
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills find themselves in a precarious situation after losing 24-14 at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. And Skip Bayless has some choice words about their situation on Tuesday's episode of Underdog Fantasy's The Arena: Football.

The veteran sportscaster began by lashing out at the reigning AFC East champions' defensive mediocrity and inability to keep things simple yet effective:

"They're relying on Josh Allen to make three or four viral plays a game to win, and I don't think it'll work against a good team, as they faced last night, or a very good team… When your defense is 17th in points allowed, 21st in takeaways; it's just not good enough."
He continued by calling other contenders in the AFC better than them:

"I say Buffalo is not better than Kansas City, not better than Denver, not better than Indy, not better than Pittsburgh. I don't think they're better than the Chargers. They're falling down into the pack and ...this is fraudulent because I don't see a hint of a Super Bowl team."
Meanwhile, Aqib Talib stretched that "fraudulence" notion further back - three years to be exact, covering running back James Cook's career so far:

"I don't look at Buffalo like they're gonna win a chip, because... I do not like how they use him. He's not in the game on third down, they don't throw it to him enough... I feel like he can be used way better."
Monday marked the first time the Bills lost consecutive games before a bye week in the Sean McDermott era.

CBS analyst says Bills "don't scare anybody" after loss at Falcons

Meanwhile, another analyst also weighed in on the Bills' recent struggles - Pete Prisco. He said on Tuesday:

"I'm gonna give you two problems with this team. First, they're not good at defense. And they don't stretch the field at all. ...They don’t scare anybody, and the Falcons played them that way. They said, 'You're not gonna beat us downfield again.'"
He continued by suggesting that they bench a veteran returnee:

"They need to get Tre'Davious White off the field, let's be honest. When (Maxwell) Hairston comes back, he'll be the guy starting at that spot. And he can run a little bit, gives them some juice."

The team returns to action at the Carolina Panthers on October 26. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
