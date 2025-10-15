"I don't see a hint of Super Bowl team": Skip Bayless rips Josh Allen's "fraudulent" Bills after 24-14 loss vs. Falcons

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills find themselves in a precarious situation after losing 24-14 at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. And Skip Bayless has some choice words about their situation on Tuesday's episode of Underdog Fantasy's The Arena: Football.The veteran sportscaster began by lashing out at the reigning AFC East champions' defensive mediocrity and inability to keep things simple yet effective:&quot;They're relying on Josh Allen to make three or four viral plays a game to win, and I don't think it'll work against a good team, as they faced last night, or a very good team… When your defense is 17th in points allowed, 21st in takeaways; it's just not good enough.&quot;He continued by calling other contenders in the AFC better than them:&quot;I say Buffalo is not better than Kansas City, not better than Denver, not better than Indy, not better than Pittsburgh. I don't think they're better than the Chargers. They're falling down into the pack and ...this is fraudulent because I don't see a hint of a Super Bowl team.&quot;Meanwhile, Aqib Talib stretched that &quot;fraudulence&quot; notion further back - three years to be exact, covering running back James Cook's career so far:&quot;I don't look at Buffalo like they're gonna win a chip, because... I do not like how they use him. He's not in the game on third down, they don't throw it to him enough... I feel like he can be used way better.&quot;Monday marked the first time the Bills lost consecutive games before a bye week in the Sean McDermott era.CBS analyst says Bills &quot;don't scare anybody&quot; after loss at FalconsMeanwhile, another analyst also weighed in on the Bills' recent struggles - Pete Prisco. He said on Tuesday:&quot;I'm gonna give you two problems with this team. First, they're not good at defense. And they don't stretch the field at all. ...They don’t scare anybody, and the Falcons played them that way. They said, 'You're not gonna beat us downfield again.'&quot;He continued by suggesting that they bench a veteran returnee:&quot;They need to get Tre'Davious White off the field, let's be honest. When (Maxwell) Hairston comes back, he'll be the guy starting at that spot. And he can run a little bit, gives them some juice.&quot;The team returns to action at the Carolina Panthers on October 26. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.