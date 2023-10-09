Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s competitiveness is an understatement. Just look at how he gave Russell Wilson an earful after fumbling the ball that led to a New York Jets touchdown. He also gave the Jets bulletin board material coming into their Week 5 clash.

Payton criticized Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s results when he was at the Broncos’ helm. Those words inspired New York’s AFC team to punish the Broncos. They did, and getting that victory for one of their coaches must be satisfying.

Sean Payton also gets an earful from football fans online after another Broncos loss

Nathaniel Hackett must be smiling from ear to ear as the Jets defeated the Denver Broncos in their 2023 Week 5 encounter 31-21. While the victory doesn’t atone for his atrocious coaching job in Denver, he can say he was better than Sean Payton for at least one game.

For proper context, Payton called the 2022 Broncos the worst coaching job in NFL history. Hackett was at the helm of the squad for 15 games before getting fired. Jerry Rosburg took over for the last two games as Denver finished at 5-12.

That’s why Jets players are thrilled to win this one for Hackett. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh even named Hackett their fourth captain for this game.

Conversely, Payton failed to back up his words, especially against a man he publicly criticized. That result led one Jets fan to comment:

“smokin’ on that Sean Payton pack!”

Reactions to the New York Jets' 2023 Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos

Another Twitter user said, using Payton’s words:

“one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL”

Reactions to the New York Jets' 2023 Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos

Here are other reactions to Nathaniel Hackett getting the last laugh in the Jets’ Week 5 victory over Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton won’t survive this season

While Payton thought he was better than Hackett, he might suffer the same fate his predecessor did. He can lash Russell Wilson all he wants for that game-sealing fumble.

However, his work this season is far from the head coach that won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.

Overcoming a 21-7 deficit to claim their first victory this season allowed the Broncos to forget their woes for a while. However, that victory came against the Chicago Bears, a team that is just as bad, if not worse, than them.

Payton has his share of achievements as an NFL head coach. But lately, he could have been 0-5 if not for that comeback and coached a team that gave up 70 points in a game. Those results might get him fired even before the season ends. He’ll be lucky to make it to Week 18 if this kind of football from the Broncos continues.