Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has, somehow, pushed the buttons of some National Football League fans. The newest conspiracy theory about the NFL rigging the Super Bowl was a topic of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

During the fan-favorite "Weekend Update" segment, Colin Jost of NBC mentioned the conspiracy theory that has made its way around social media. Many supporters of Donald Trump, known as "MAGAs," believe that the NFL wants the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

They believe that afterwards, Swift will celebrate on the field with Kelce and endorse President Joe Biden to win re-election this fall.

Colin Jost said:

"As you may have seen on your Aunt's Facebook, many MAGA personalities are claiming that the Super Bowl is being rigged so that Kansas City wins and Taylor Swift can come on to the field with Travis Kelce and endorse Joe Biden."

"Man, MAGA people have so many enemies to keep track of, you have to hate the NFL, Taylor Swift, Bud Light, Disney, Kristen Stewart for some reason electric stoves, wind mills the concept of rainbows and the Green M&M."

Jost said that supporters of Trump have added Swift and the NFL to their list of people and brands they wish to boycott. The live studio audience at 30 Rock could be heard laughing at Jost's take on the conspiracy theory.

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, clears the air on NFL loyalty

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at her concert in Argentina last fall. He then attended a Chiefs' game with her and has been seen wearing Chiefs apparel. This has led to many questions, including from Jason Kelce, about Scott formerly being known as a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Page Six, Scott Swift was recently asked by paparazzi about his NFL loyalty. The singer's father expressed his love of the NFL and friendship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"I’m a football fan — of all teams. Andy Reid used to coach the Eagles,” Scott Swift said.

Swift and the entire family have been friends with Reid since he was a coach in Philadelphia. After Reid's departure to Kansas City, they have continued to stay in contact. Reid joked that he had known the singer longer than Travis Kelce.