“So fu**ing cool”- Pat McAfee in awe of Kenny Pickett after Steelers QB shotguns beer with Luke Combs in concert

The video of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on stage with country music superstar Luke Combs went viral this past weekend. The second-year quarterback then proceeded to shotgun a beer alongside Combs, exciting the Pittsburgh crowd immensely.

Pat McAfee, a Pittsburgh native himself, said that he loved that Pickett got involved in the concert that way. He also admired Pickett for being proud to be the Steelers quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Kenny Pickett being your quarterback, doing this is so fu**ing cool I bet for the entire city of Pittsburgh, not to say that Ben Roethlisberger wasn't there, he was with his cowboy hat… but Kenny Pickett literally walking around saying, I'm proud to be the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

"I am going to shotgun beers. I will get a suite for me and the boys will enjoy life a little bit. He's old school with what happened in the draft. You got to be pumped with the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting a lot out of the quarterback who will get the opportunity to start in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes