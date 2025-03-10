“So happy to not lose him” - Buccaneers fans react to Chris Godwin signing $66,000,000 contract extension with Tampa Bay

On the first day of the 2025 new league year, wide receiver Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a new deal that will keep the wide receiver in Tampa Bay.

According to NFL Network football insider, Ian Rapoport, the Bucs and Godwin agreed on a three-year deal worth up to $66 million that includes $44 million guaranteed at signing.

Godwin was viewed as one of the best free-agent wide receivers this off-season. Many thought Godwin could have possibly left Tampa Bay for a team such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New England Patriots with the likely chance of making more money in free agency.

Upon reaching an extension with the Buccaneers, Bucs fans were happy to not lose Godwin. Most comments on social media showed Bucs fans showing their appreciation towards Godwin, who they feel took less money to remain in Tampa Bay:

“So happy to not lose him.”

Comment byu/jimmyhoffasbrother from discussion innfl Expand Post

"Mike and Chris should never be separated by anything other than retirement," a Bucs fan replied.

"Evans, Baker, and now Godwin have all left money on the table to stay in Tampa because they put winning and relationships over money. That’s why I love this team and our players love to be here," a Bucs fan said.

"It would be so weird for the Bucs not to have Evans and Godwin together, glad to hear this," a Bucs fan said.

While Bucs fans were happy about Chris Godwin returning, other fans of other teams were not happy. Mainly, New England Patriots fans were upset upon seeing Godwin re-sign with the Buccaneers.

Some Patriots fans thought that Godwin had a real chance of joining the Pats. Godwin was also viewed as a potential spot for the Jaguars, who hired his offensive coordinator, Liam Coen from a season ago.

Here's how other fans reacted:

Comment byu/jimmyhoffasbrother from discussion innfl Expand Post

"Patriots have all this cap to get 0 new receivers for Maye," a fan replied after the Pats lost out on Godwin.

"Pats gonna f**k around and get nobody lol," a fan said.

"Shocked the Pats didn’t try to nuke that offer with more money," a fan replied.

Chris Godwin will look to bounce back from ankle injury

Chris Godwin during Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

In Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens last season, Chris Godwin suffered an ankle injury late in the game and didn't return. It was later found out that Godwin suffered a left ankle dislocation and missed the remainder of the year.

Up until the time of his injury, Godwin had 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. With Godwin suffering a season-ending injury before entering free agency, some thought he would lose out on the opportunity of landing a big deal in free agency. That wasn't the case.

The belief was (with a slim WR market) that Godwin was going to break the bank anyway this free off-season, and many think his new deal with the Bucs that has him being paid $22 million per year was a deal he took to stay in Tampa.

Chris Godwin has had his fair share of injuries in his NFL career, only playing three full seasons. It will be interesting to see how he returns from his season-ending ankle injury from last season.

