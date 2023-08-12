Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from his legendary NFL career during the 2023 offseason. While he also did so last year as well — he returned just a few weeks later — this time around feels like it could be permanent, at least for now.

The iconic quarterback hasn't wasted any time at all keeping himself busy post-football, including being heavily involved in many different business ventures. One of them has to do with another type of football, or as it's known in the United States, soccer.

Brady dove into the sport head-first by purchasing an ownership stake in Birmingham City FC, a soccer team in the English Football League (EFL) Championship. The club opened its season for 2023 on the road against Swansea City AFC, earning a 1-1 draw and one point in the standings.

Following the opening fixture on the road, Birmingham is schduled to host Leeds United, owned by the San Francisco 49ers' ownership group, for its first home match of the season.

Tom Brady apparently wanted to experience the soccer situation first-hand as an owner. He was reportedly spotted at The Roost, a local Birmingham pub near St. Andrew's, hanging out with the home fans prior to the start of the match.

His arrival quickly went viral on Twitter, sparking a wide range of fan reactions. While many praised his dedication to his new position, some poked fun at him as well.

Some fans clowned Brady for his appearance:

Tom Brady Twitter reactions

Apparently, the English soccer fans have had mixed reactions to Brady's arrival, including about his physical appearance. Nevertheless, a common theme among those who noticed him at the pub was just how surreal it was to have such a legend at a local business.

How much of Birmingham City does Tom Brady own?

Tom Brady reportedly became a minority owner in Birmingham City FC in August 2023. While his exact percentage stake is unknown, his minority ownership status means he he is at least less than 51%. The club is still owned by Knighthead Capital Management LLC, but Brady was added to the group. He was also appointed the chairman of the advisory board.

Birmingham marks the fifth professional sports team that Brady has a minority ownership stake with. It joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL, Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA, an expansion team in Major League Pickleball and an expansion team in the E1 World Championship.