"Solid career and a ring to show for it"- NFL fans pay tribute to Ronald Darby retiring after decade-long career

Ronald Darby has informed the Houston Texans of his decision to retire, reports confirmed on Tuesday. The cornerback played 10 seasons in the league and was part of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Fans on social media sent their tributes to Darby after learning that he hung up his cleats.

"Solid career and a ring to show for it," one tweeted.

VFAM @@vfam_meta Solid career and a ring to show for it. 💪

"10 seasons, a ring, and a clean exit — that’s how you do it," another added.

"Salute to Ronald Darby—ten legendary seasons of fearless excellence," a third commented.

Some also suggested that Ronald Darby might have a different plan in life after football.

"There are times in life when it's worth it to start life anew," one added.

"Alot of good football players retired this offseason," a user tweeted.

"Good luck to you Darby, all the best moving forward," a fan commented.

Darby had signed a reported one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans in March. However, he never took the field for the franchise this offseason.

Ronald Darby - who has now retired at the age of 31 - was expected to play a role in the Texans' defense in the upcoming season, but it appears that the franchise will have another spot open up for their final 53-man roster.

A look at Ronald Darby's NFL career and stats

Former Jacksonville Jaguars CB Ronald Darby. (Credits: Getty)

The Buffalo Bills took Ronald Darby with the No. 50 pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He made a strong impression on the team, recording 68 tackles, 21 passes defended and two interceptions in 15 games as a rookie to finish second in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Darby spent two seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Eagles in 2017. The CB won the Super Bowl with Philly in his first season with the team.

Ronald Darby signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Washington Football Team in 2020. He then played two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Darby signed for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 season.

Across his 10-year career, Darby recorded 447 tackles, 106 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 118 games (107 starts).

