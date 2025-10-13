  • home icon
  "Somebody a** getting fired!": Cowboys legend Dez Bryant spells doom after Jerry Jones ditches media appearance after embarrassing loss to Panthers

"Somebody a** getting fired!": Cowboys legend Dez Bryant spells doom after Jerry Jones ditches media appearance after embarrassing loss to Panthers

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:31 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
"Somebody a** getting fired!": Cowboys legend Dez Bryant spells doom after Jerry Jones ditches media appearance after embarrassing loss to Panthers

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys suffered their third loss of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The Brian Schottenheimer-led Cowboys had no answer for a Panthers offense spearheaded by former Cowboy Rico Dowdle.

Jerry Jones didn't meet with the media after the loss, and Cowboys legend Dez Bryant gave his two cents. Bryant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"Somebody a** getting fired!"
Bryant knows the Dallas Cowboys well, as he spent the first eight years of his professional football career playing for Jerry Jones' side. He achieved legendary status for America's team as he broke numerous franchise records in his stint.

What's next for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones opted not to speak to the media after he witnessed his side lose to the Panthers on Sunday. The billionaire owner has now witnessed his side suffer three losses and a tie in the ongoing campaign.

The result might have stung even more, considering that it was one of his former players who did the most damage. Rico Dowdle was in imperious form as he went over 200 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive week. Remember, Jones let Dowdle walk after the 2024 campaign.

The Cowboys are now 2-3-1, and their playoff hopes are potentially hanging by a thread. They'll need to improve their rush defense, and get more clinical on offense.

Next up for Jerry Jones' side is a matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are 3-2 for the season and are one of the NFC's most dangerous teams. Plus, they're coached by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a coach who knows Jones very well.

The Dallas Cowboys' next game will be at home, and their billionaire owner will hope that the franchise makes the most of home advantage. They remain unbeaten at home after defeating the New York Giants in Week 2 and tying the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
