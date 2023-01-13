“Sorry, Gisele Bundchen” - When Tom Brady's supermodel ex-wife was accused of being a 'bad Brazilian'

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen has been involved in a fair share of controversies. The Brazilian model has been working since she was a teenager, eventually working her way to the top as the world's highest paid model. However, people found cause to criticize Bundchen.

As her career catapulted, Bundchen also turned to other interests, including environmental activism. Unfortunately, not everyone agreed with Bundchen or her take on certain topics. Some of these views were about her home country, and could be seen as controversial.

In 2019, Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina Dias referred to Bundchen as a 'bad Brazilian' during a radio interview. Dias stated that Bundchen had affected the country's image, and that the supermodel should consider becoming an ambassador for their agricultural sector.

Bundchen had criticized the government as she was not on board with their decision to combine the agricultural and environmental ministries. Dias was unhappy with how Bundchen spoke about Brazil and worried about the image it portrayed.

“It’s absurd what they do today with the image of Brazil,” Dias said. “For some reason they go out and paint a picture of Brazil and its industries that is not true.

She added:

“Sorry, Gisele Bundchen. You should be an ambassador and say that your country conserves, that your country is on the global vanguard of conservation, and not go around criticizing Brazil without knowing the facts.”

Did Gisele Bundchen agree with the minister?

Bundchen ultimately replied to Dias and her comments. As per the 42-year-old, the bad Brazilians were the ones who were behind the country's worst deforestation in 10 years. She wrote a letter in response, addressing it to Diaz:

“An immeasurable heritage threatened by illegal deforestation and the squatting of public lands. These, yes, are the ‘bad Brazilians.'"

Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Bundchen also explained that her grandparents were farmers, and made her understand the importance of agriculture in the country. Furthermore, Bundchen has taken part in projects and events that supported her country and worked towards its welfare.

“Since 2006 I have been supporting projects and getting involved in socio-environmental causes."

Gisele Bundchen even spoke out against Diaz's claim about her not knowing any facts. As per the former Victoria's Secret angel, she has visited the Amazon and was also the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. She even took part in the Global Environment Pact at the UN General Assembly in 2017.

As for who the bad Brazilian really is, that remains a matter of some debate.

