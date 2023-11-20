Spotted: Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson kicked off weekend with James Kennedy DJ

While Patrick Mahomes has been preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, his younger brother Jackson had different plans. Jackson Mahomes is known for being a social media influencer and found himself hanging out with popular DJ James Kennedy in Kansas City.

Jackson was seen having a good time at Mosaic Ultra Lounge club in the city, where Kennedy was behind the turntables doing the music for partygoers. It was a great set by the DJ as Patrick's brother seemed to enjoy himself, as one can see below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson can be seen having the time of his life as Kennedy is pumping out the jams, and even stood up at one point and cheered the well-known DJ during his set. The video also shows the 23-year-old making it rain behind James with cash (and) confetti in the building.

Jackson Mahomes has been spotted recently at Kansas City Chiefs games in a suite with Taylor Swift and his sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes. However, having him at NFL games has caused some controversies for Patrick Mahomes.

In the 2021 season, Jackson and Brittany attended the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City fell short by a score of 36-35 against Baltimore, and Ravens fans seemed to have taunted Jackson. His response was to dump water on them.

Jackson was caught doing something worse almost a month later as the Chiefs faced the then-Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. The field featured a No. 21 as a tribute to the late Washington defensive back Sean Taylor, his jersey number.

However, Jackson decided to create a TikTok video with him dancing on it, leaving fans in an uproar. He would later apologize for his actions.

Patrick Mahomes' brother and his impeding legal woes

Patrick Mahomes' little brother is having fun for now but will soon face bigger issues. A preliminary hearing in his sexual battery case is in January 2024. Mahomes was arrested in May on charges stemming from an incident at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, in March.

Expand Tweet

Jackson allegedly grabbed the restaurant's owner, Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and kissed her forcibly from behind. He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in May. Jackson's lawyer has stated his client had not done anything wrong shortly after the incident.