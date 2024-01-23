Jackson Mahomes has been one of his brother’s loyal supporters, which is why he attends most of Patrick Mahomes’ home games. The younger Mahomes is proud of his brother’s victories, especially their Divisional Round triumph over the Buffalo Bills.

It’s the first time Patrick Mahomes played a postseason road game before the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, he earned his third playoff victory over Josh Allen and the Bills, finishing with 17 completions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

That result had Jackson Mahomes stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“THAT’S MY BRO BRO!!!”

Expand Tweet

Though instead of getting affirmative comments, more Twitter users had adverse replies, with one football fan posting:

“Shut up! And stay away from the team. Don't tweet about the team either”

Expand Tweet

Another NFL fan commented:

“Go to the pit loser”

Expand Tweet

See here for other reactions to Jackson Mahomes being proud of his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was a hard-fought game as the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs traded the lead five times. No team led for more than six points. However, the Bills’ unfortunate fate was sealed after Tyler Bass’ field goal try to tie the game went wide right.

Jackson Mahomes escaped major legal sanctions

He now has the right to post whatever he wants on social media after three counts of aggravated sexual battery charges against him were dropped. The charges stemmed from a February 2023 incident wherein he allegedly kissed a Kansas City restaurant owner three times without her consent.

While the incident was recorded, prosecutors dropped the charges because the victim failed to cooperate with the authorities. However, the restaurant owner has been through so much emotional stress caused by harassment and death threats, forcing her to close her business.

Jackson Mahomes has one case to deal with: the misdemeanor battery case filed by the restaurant crew whom he allegedly shoved. Mahomes pleaded not guilty in this case.

During the height of the trial, Mahomes wasn’t allowed to talk to witnesses and was barred from social media use. He was also subject to drug and alcohol tests and was prohibited from consuming those substances.

Aside from this legal episode, Mahomes was criticized for dancing on Sean Taylor’s decal during the Washington Commanders’ day of tribute for the late defensive back. He tweeted an apology for this incident.

Expand Tweet

He also once dumped water on Baltimore Ravens fans who were taunting him. Coincidentally, that’s the team his brother will face in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to reach Super Bowl LVIII with another road victory.