Week 1 of the NFL season wasn't a happy time for Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers as the San Francisco 49ers rolled into town and laid a 30-7 beatdown on the AFC franchise.

In a game many thought Pittsburgh could sneak a win, it wasn't close from the opening kickoff, and the Steelers struggled against a superb 49ers defense.

The offense's issues left many Steelers fans going after offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After their poor showing vs. the 49ers, fans can't believe that Mike Tomlin has Canada as his OC.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"And we'll have to sit through 16 more games of this bulls**t this year because we simply refuse to ever fire anybody mid-season," one user commented.

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Other Steelers fans gave their thoughts on the poor offensive showing against San Francisco under Canada.

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Cough_Syrup55 from discussion innfl Expand Post

So, it looks like Steelers fans have had enough of Canada as the offensive coordinator after consistently poor showings. It is just one game into the season, but it feels as if fans are already looking to move on from the OC.

Mike Tomlin and Steelers struggle vs. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The 30-7 loss for Pittsburgh is a tough pill to swallow for the Steelers and their fans. After finishing last season strong, many hoped that it would carry over as Kenny Pickett showed great signs of progress.

It's funny how quickly life comes at you after one bad game, and against the 49ers, the Steelers offense wasn't good.

They allowed five sacks and converted just five of 15 third downs, Pickett was picked off twice and only managed 41 rushing yards. Against a team like San Francisco, there needs to be no mistakes, and Pittsburgh made plenty on Sunday.

It is only one game, but fans have seen a theme here with Canada as offensive coordinator. For Mike Tomlin, he will want a response from his team when they face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

But if Tomlin's team again fails spectacularly, then questions will begin to be asked about Canada's offense.