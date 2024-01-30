The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, and some think it's a good thing for Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers running back had a good second season behind Najee Harris in the backfield, and now he will have a new coordinator in Pittsburgh.

With Smith's lack of use for Bijan Robinson during the early part of the season now infamous, the former Atlanta head coach is coming to Pittsburgh in a move that some aren't totally on board with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But some are, and one thinks that Warren, along with Harris, will have a good season with Smith as the coordinator.

"Jaylen Warren to the moooon!"

Expand Tweet

Others gave their thoughts on Smith being named as the new coordinator.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There are Steelers fans who are happy with the hire of Smith, as last season, the Pittsburgh offense left a lot to be desired as they averaged just 17.9 points per game (ranked 28th).

Is Smith the person to help get the most out of a Steelers offense that does have some good weapons in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth?

Fans sure hope so.

Is Arthur Smith the one to turn Steelers offense around?

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Given that the Tennessee Titans had more of a run-first style of offense with Smith calling plays and with the likes of Warren and Harris, that could prove beneficial.

Either way, Smith will be tasked with getting this offense more explosive, as the Steelers only scored 30+ points just twice this season while scoring under 20 points nine times.

Given the weapons like Pickens and Johnson, that can't happen, and Arthur Smith will need the offense to score more than the 17.9 of this season.

During his time in Tennessee, Smith had a top run game with Derrick Henry, and now, with Harris and Warren, the Steelers could develop into a star-rushing offense.

That could open up space for the Steelers receivers with Harris and Warren running riot, but time will tell.

It looks like the decision to go ahead with Arthur Smith is to take advantage of the two running backs Pittsburgh has, and based on his efforts in Tennessee, Smith could do just that.