Kenny Pickett will still be a Steeler in 2024.

That was the notion that insider Ian Rapoport shared on the NFL Network on Saturday before Pittsburgh's crucial game against the Baltimore Ravens, which they ultimately won 17-10.

"My understanding is that the organization does still believe in Kenny Pickett and does not want to move on from him after the season. Still a ton of confidence that he can be a franchise starter," Rapoport said (via Steelers Depot).

Kenny Pickett denies rumors that he refused backup role vs. Seahawks

As the Kenny Pickett era looks set to continue, a recent piece of news can serve as ammunition for future detractors.

In Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers won 30-23 against the Seattle Seahawks to remain in the playoff hunt. Ahead of that game, their starting quarterback was upgraded from out to doubtful; but ultimately he did not play.

Soon, rumors emerged that he had refused to be Mason Rudolph's backup, which Steelers Now appeared to confirm as the New Year began. But speaking to ESPN's Brooke Pryor a day later, Pickett described a different scenario that did not involve being the backup.

"If I was healthy enough to play, and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they believed that I was not -- which they believed I was not -- I was not going to dress and suit up for the game."

The 25-year-old then condemned the source who had reported the news, saying:

"Whoever reported that, I don't know where it started. It's kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do, but (I'm) disappointed to see that without any proof or basis."

Pickett concludes the regular season 7-5 with 201 completions in 324 attempts for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions, as well as 54 rushing yards and one touchdown in 42 carries.