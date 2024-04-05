The Pittsburgh Steelers released new numbers for some of their players, with two new quarterbacks joining the team and Kenny Pickett traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Russell Wilson will retain his number 3 jersey, while Kyle Allen is now number 4. Perhaps the most surprising thing to see, however, was quarterback Justin Fields wearing the number #2 for the upcoming season. NFL fans noticed the change and couldn't help but think that it was extremely weird:

Other fans spoke about how having the #1 open meant that a new incoming starter, possibly through the draft, was coming for the jersey and for the role of QB1:

And there was also time for Antonio Brown to chime in. The Steelers will have a player wearing the #84 jersey for the first time since the wide receiver left the team, but he was more concerned about speaking about the retired jerseys - who knew Antonio Brown could say something that was not unnecessary?

Why did the Bears trade Justin Fields?

With the first overall pick on their hands, Caleb Williams coming out of college and a clear chance of upgrading the position, Chicago knew that Fields' time with the franchise was coming to an end, and they sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Simply put, Fields did not develop quickly enough to become a reliable quarterback, and no other position in the sport demands as much consistency as this one.

Fields was slow to process the game. He held the ball for too long, leading to sacks, and his accuracy was lacking at times. While nobody doubts his big-play potential, consistency is way more important than a few beautiful flashes in the NFL.

Another important point is that, by adding a quarterback in the draft, the Bears will be able to live with a cheap contract once again, as Williams will have a four-year deal starting, while his predecessor was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would've needed an extension.

Ryan Poles did the right thing.

How much have the Steelers paid for Justin Fields?

They traded a conditional sixth-round pick to Chicago, which goes to show how much he's not valued throughout the league.