Steelers fans surprised by how jacked Russell Wilson looks in new hype video

Russell Wilson remains in the AFC after switching from the Denver Broncos to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While many Broncos fans cheered as he left town, Steelers fans cheered as he arrived, especially with his $1.2 million contract value. With Wilson locked in for another season, the hype videos have begun.

Steelers fans appear to be bought in on the former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback in response to a video of Wilson running through some drills. Some fans were surprised at just how good he looks while others voiced their hype.

Russell Wilson strives for first winning record since 2020

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

While many are hyped about the quarterback in Pittsburgh, a winning record from Russell Wilson would be the first in quite a while. The last time the quarterback had a winning record, Covid-19 was the biggest story in the world.

Now, the quarterback works to slide into Mike Tomlin's system. Tomlin has never had a sub-.500 year as a head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Wilson in a winning slump, 2024 will be a clash of streaks. Either Wilson will drag Tomlin down under .500 with him or Tomlin will elevate Wilson to his first winning season since leaving Seattle.

In 2020, the quarterback threw for 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and went 12-4. In 2021, his last year playing under Pete Carroll, he went 6-8, throwing for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Following that performance, the infamous trade to the Denver Broncos took place. In a way, it was similar to Wilson's arrival to replace Kenny Pickett. Some Seahawks fans were happy to move on to a fresh face. Meanwhile, Denver fans were hyped.

Of course, the 2022 season was perhaps one of the most disappointing in recent NFL history as the quarterback threw for just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and went 4-11. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the end of the season and Russell Wilson had a new head coach just a month later.

Sean Payton and Wilson took Denver to heights not seen since shortly Peyton Manning's retirement, but it wasn't enough. Payton benched Wilson near the end of the 2023 season and the team then released the quarterback, who meandered over to the Steelers to join forces with Mike Tomlin.