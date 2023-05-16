The Pittsburgh Steelers are undoubtedly one of the best franchises in NFL history. They're tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories (six) and most AFC championship game appearances (15) and have 18 members in the Hall of Fame.

One of the greatest Steelers of all-time is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger was their quarterback from 2004 until 2021. He had one of the best rookie seasons ever as he finished with a 13-0 regular-season record and quickly became one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

He holds many Steelers' records such as most passing yards, touchdowns, most pass attempts, wins and highest completion percentage. He threw for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions.

On Twitter, FanDuel's page asked if it was true or false that Roethlisberger is the greatest Steelers player in franchise history.

FanDuel @FanDuel True or False? ✍️





NFL fans react to whether Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers' GOAT

While there is no arguing that Big Ben is one of the greatest Steelers of all time, many Pittsburgh fans don't think he is the best of that iconic roster. Many looked to "Mean" Joe Greene as the greatest Steeler of all time, with others putting a few others ahead of Roethlisberger. Many fans did, however, label him the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

Here's how fans responded:





steelers_convo @steelers_convo

In the modern era sure. But that's why you mfs are outsiders. Joe Green Franco Harris Mel Blount I mean cmon

Tyler Jeski @producerTJeski



The correct answers are Mean Joe, Polamalu, Lambert, Franco, Blount and a few more before you get to Ben.



I'll give you best Steelers QB but definitely not the best Steeler.



Big Ben is the best Steelers player of all-time. True or False? ✍️Big Ben is the best Steelers player of all-time. https://t.co/RCDndpghrZ FalseThe correct answers are Mean Joe, Polamalu, Lambert, Franco, Blount and a few more before you get to Ben.I'll give you best Steelers QB but definitely not the best Steeler. twitter.com/FanDuel/status… False The correct answers are Mean Joe, Polamalu, Lambert, Franco, Blount and a few more before you get to Ben. I'll give you best Steelers QB but definitely not the best Steeler. twitter.com/FanDuel/status…

Elijah Miguel @MiguelNocheNYC



False he's One of the best Steelers, definitely but not the best of all time

Eddie @FastEddie_25



Best player overall, no FanDuel @FanDuel True or False? ✍️



Best QB, yes
Best player overall, no

Shane Haff @ShaneHaffNFL



There is probably a better argument he isn't a top 10 Steeler of all time than there is that he is the top Steeler of all time.

Matt Verderame @MattVerderame



There's three players off the 1970s Steelers defense alone who were better

Franco Harris' cause of death: How did Steelers legend die?

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It was a sad day for Steelers nation on Dec. 20 as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72. According to Pittsburgh Action News 4, he died of natural causes.

Harris' death occurred two days before the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" and a few days before the Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey.

Harris, like Ben Roethlisberger, was one of the greatest Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers from 1972-1983 and became a four-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Rookie of the Year and Man of the Year. He was named to nine Pro Bowls and had three All-Pro selections.

Who do you think is the greatest player ever to play for the Black and Gold?

