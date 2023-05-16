The Pittsburgh Steelers are undoubtedly one of the best franchises in NFL history. They're tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories (six) and most AFC championship game appearances (15) and have 18 members in the Hall of Fame.
One of the greatest Steelers of all-time is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger was their quarterback from 2004 until 2021. He had one of the best rookie seasons ever as he finished with a 13-0 regular-season record and quickly became one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
He holds many Steelers' records such as most passing yards, touchdowns, most pass attempts, wins and highest completion percentage. He threw for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions.
On Twitter, FanDuel's page asked if it was true or false that Roethlisberger is the greatest Steelers player in franchise history.
NFL fans react to whether Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers' GOAT
While there is no arguing that Big Ben is one of the greatest Steelers of all time, many Pittsburgh fans don't think he is the best of that iconic roster. Many looked to "Mean" Joe Greene as the greatest Steeler of all time, with others putting a few others ahead of Roethlisberger. Many fans did, however, label him the greatest quarterback in franchise history.
Here's how fans responded:
Franco Harris' cause of death: How did Steelers legend die?
It was a sad day for Steelers nation on Dec. 20 as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72. According to Pittsburgh Action News 4, he died of natural causes.
Harris' death occurred two days before the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" and a few days before the Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey.
Harris, like Ben Roethlisberger, was one of the greatest Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers from 1972-1983 and became a four-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Rookie of the Year and Man of the Year. He was named to nine Pro Bowls and had three All-Pro selections.
Who do you think is the greatest player ever to play for the Black and Gold?