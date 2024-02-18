The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently can't decide which quarterback will lead the team. With the Steelers struggling to find Ben Roethlisberger's replacement, neither Kenny Pickett nor Mason Rudolph has shown he can carry the mantle.

As such, there are reports of a division in the Steelers organization over Pickett or Rudolph as the starting QB. As such, fans have taken this news and ran with it.

One Reddit user said the Steelers will have a "mid-off."

Other fans also gave their thoughts on a potential Pickett and Rudolph QB battle this offseason.

So most fans think that the Steelers are in a no-win situation given the talent levels of Pickett and Rudolph, but Pittsburgh feels differently.

The report also mentions that the Steelers are not looking for a starting QB like Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Perhaps they want Pickett to play for another year to see if he can push Pittsburgh to a playoff win.

Either way, whether it's Pickett or Rudolph, Steelers fans feel they are in a no-win situation.

Should Kenny Pickett get another shot at the starting role?

AFC wild-card playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Conventional wisdom suggests Pickett, entering his third NFL season in 2024, should get the chance to solidify his standing as a starting QB in Pittsburgh.

But his body of work thus far doesn't exactly instill confidence.

While Pickett had a 7-5 record as the starter last season, he only threw for 2,070 yards and had six touchdowns and four interceptions. For a 12-game stretch, those are hardly "big" numbers, but he did win.

The Steelers' offense led by Pickett never surpassed 26 points in his 12 games and scored 10 or fewer points only five times.

It wasn't the best from Pickett, but he was efficient enough and never put the ball in harm's way. But the lack of explosiveness in the Steelers' offense and Pickett's ankle injury gave Rudolph the starting job. He went 3-1 (including postseason) and scored 30+ points twice for the Steelers, giving the Buffalo Bills a big scare in the playoffs.

It appears that it will be Pickett vs. Rudolph this offseason. And with the organization in an internal battle with who they want, this one won't end soon.