Stefon Diggs rumors: Cryptic tweet from WR sparks speculation among fans

A cryptic tweet by Stefon Diggs has sparked a frenzy of speculation about whether the Bills receiver will be back in Buffalo for the new season. For a couple of years now, questions have always abounded in the offseason if the wide receiver is happy with the situation he is in.

He has been extremely animated as the Bills have come close to ultimate glory but always faltered near the end. And every year it has looked as if he is close to quitting Buffalo only to return. The thought has been that they will get over the hump sooner or later but that has not happened.

And now, Stefon Diggs looks closer than ever to moving to a different franchise. He posted a tweet saying,

"Ready for watever"

Fans immediately began speculating what that meant and started giving out team names where they would want him to land. X, formerly known as Twitter was awash with such posts. Here are some of those reactions.

Will the Bills get value if they want to trade Stefon Diggs?

If Stefon Diggs has made up his mind to go somewhere and not return to the Buffalo Bills, the team might want to get premium compensation for him. He is, after all, one of the best receivers in the league right now.

There are teams at the bottom of the pack that will want him to become competitive. Others in the middle will hope to have him to become contenders. And those that are very nearly there, like the Baltimore Ravens or the San Francisco 49ers, will want to have him to finally get over the top.

But whether they will be willing to pay a premium rate remains to be seen. This year's NFL Draft is one of the deepest in terms of wide receivers and there is value to be had even in the second round. It does not mean that all the rookies will be better than Stefon Diggs but that will lower his value in the market.

For this reason, the wide receiver might have to be ready for whatever, as his tweet said. Even if he wants to leave, the Bills might decide that this is not the right year to part with him since the potential upside of getting high draft picks is low. Might as well then keep Stefon Diggs and get one more season out of him, hoping this will be the year when Buffalo finally breaks its Super Bowl drought.