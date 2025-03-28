Stefon Diggs salutes Patriots HC Mike Vrabel's legacy in New England after signing $69,000,000 deal 

Stefon Diggs certainly is getting off on the right foot with his new team, if his social media has anything to say about it.

On Thursday afternoon, Diggs posted a picture on his Instagram story of coach Mike Vrabel as a player donning his #50 jersey as a salute to his legacy on the franchise.

Stefon Diggs posted a picture of Mike Vrabel on his Instagram story

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract ($26 million guaranteed) with the New England Patriots earlier this week. He is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered on Oct. 27, and there is optimism that Diggs will be ready for Week 1.

He finished the 2024 season with 47 receptions on 64 targets for 496 yards (10.6 yards per catch) with three touchdown receptions. He also ran three times for eight yards (2.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown throughout eight games.

Mike Vrabel discusses signing Stefon Diggs

It appears that one of the targets in the NFL offseason for the Patriots was Diggs. The team was looking to find a wide receiver to help create a rapport with quarterback Drake Maye, who is entering his second year in the NFL.

While appearing on the "Green Light" podcast, hosted by former Patriots pass rusher Chris Long, New England coach Mike Vrabel discussed how he likes the different play styles that Diggs can play with.

"Yeah, just trying to make sure we're supporting Drake [Maye] and supporting the football team. And again, this is a highly competitive, confident receiver that's produced throughout his career and multiple ways, play style. He's got a play strenght to him that you see that he can play physical, you know, route craft," Vrabel said via Boston.com.

"Good at the catch point, has been good in the red zone. There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated, and that we ant to continue to enhance and make sure that he's doing things to help us," he added.

Stefon Diggs could once again become the solid target he has shown to be throughout his career.

How do you think Steffon Diggs and the New England Patriots will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

