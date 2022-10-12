"Tom Brady should have been ashamed of himself" - Stephen A. Smith blasts TB12 for instigating the referees to make an unfair decision

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith blasted Tom Brady over the roughing the passer penalty that tilted the game the Buccaneers' way on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady was sacked by Grady Jarrett in what many thought was a perfect tackle.

However, the referees deemed it to be roughing the passer. It resulted in a 15-yard penalty that kept Tampa Bay's drive alive in the fourth quarter and just about ended Atlanta's chances of winning the game.

Smith spoke on First Take and said that the 45-year-old should be ashamed of himself for looking for a flag after the tackle.

Smith said:

"I thought Brady should have been ashamed of himself, because he's sitting there looking for the official to make the call. This is the same Tom Brady that went on at a press conference in a podium and talked about how soft the game was being called and how it was a disservice to it."

The roughing the passer calls over this week's slate of games, particularly in the Buccaneers/Falcons and the Chiefs/Raiders, has caused major uproar.

Brady and Buccaneers escaped Falcons game with a close win

The Buccaneers got out to a 21-0 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, with many thinking the game was over. However, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons came roaring back, scoring 15 unanswered points.

The play of the game was, of course, the roughing the passer call. It was third-and-five with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Jarrett sacked Brady, which would have given the ball back to a hot Falcons offense with a little over two minutes to go.

Instead, the drive was extended and the Buccaneers escaped with a win. Falcons fans were of course upset over the decision as they had a real chance to make up ground in the NFC South.

Nonetheless, the 45-year-old and the Buccaneers are slated to square off against the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Mike Tomlin's Steelers are coming off a shocking loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh fell 24-20 to Robert Saleh's side in a game that saw no quarterback feature statistically.

Coming off a win, the Bucs should have the upper hand against the Steelers.

