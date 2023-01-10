When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the entire footballing world came to a halt.

Nobody had ever seen something like that in the NFL, and everyone was taken aback. The game was suspended, and Skip Bayless received a lot of flak for one of his tweets in the aftermath.

The Bills safety was able to recover from his heart issues, but people have continued to bash Bayless for his irrational tweet. Recently, Stephen A. Smith and Draymond Green also addressed the same.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said about Skip Bayless' comments about Damar Hamlin:

"At the end of the day, it reached a point where it was not about football, it was not about games. It was about a man's life being, a young man's life being on the line. So there is no, there's no defending that."

Draymond Green isn't a fan of Skip Bayless, and he went hard in the paint. However, Stephen A. Smith took the initiative to make Green and others understand what Bayless truly meant in that instance:

"I've known Skip for 20 years. I know people who despise them, I know people who think the worst of them. I know all of these different things. I'm not one of those people and I will always have love for my mate. I think he was wrong. But I also knew what mistake he made,"

Smith added:

"He's looking at the game…and throughout NFL history, which Skip Bayless has been covering since the 70s, he's seen the game continue. And a lot of times, people are not taking that into account... So he wasn't waiting, like, the hell with this guy's well-being or help or anything like that. I know Skip Bayless enough to know that he cares."

Despite facing a lot of backlash from the public, Skip Bayless didn't back down from what he said. This frustrated others even more, but as per Bayless, he meant no harm and apologized through one of his tweets as well.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.

Damar Hamlin is now back at home in Buffalo

Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital yesterday and has returned to his home in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills' safety made a remarkable recovery, and many people's prayers were answered.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health. Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health.

Damar Hamlin will cheer for his teammates when they lock horns against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the AFC Wildcard Round.

