Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop star singer Taylor Swift have grabbed the media's attention with them dating. Every game Swift attends, she's seen on TV and social media and is plastered all over the sports social media world.

Kelce has grabbed more limelight since dating Swift. He was asked this week if he would marry Swift, to which he replied he is just trying to focus on winning a Super Bowl ring.

Renowned sports analyst and talk show host Stephen A. Smith was recently asked about Swift's and Kelce's relationship. And he had a piece of advice for Kelce and Swift. Even Smith thinks it's ridiculous the amount of attention they're receiving.

"I mean what the hell is going on?" said Smith. "We are literally talking about first, oh my god, he kissed her. So it's like it's thier business. I'm happy for Travis Kelce because he's a good brother. I'm happy for Taylor Swift beause she's a phenomenal artist who's done a great job."

"But at some point, in time, they need to look at everybody and say get a life, if not, kiss my a**. Because you do get to a point where it's like it's ridiculous. What do you think they're thinking? We gotta grow up. And we gotta get a life and leave people alone to live their lives."

Travis Kelce answered why he thinks the media focuses a lot of attention on his and Taylor Swift's relationship

During media sessions this week, Travis Kelce was asked another question about his and Swift's relationship.

A reporter asked him why he thinks the media is so fascinated by the duo's relationship. Kelce answered,

"I think the values that we stand for. Who we are as people. We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us. I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

It is great to see the two dating, but even they probably wish the media focused a little less on them.

Kelce will prepare to win his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday as they face the San Francisco 49ers.

