Stephen A. Smith speaks out on ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s passing - “Some addictions you can understand”

The news of "Friends" star Matthew Perry drowning in his hot tub in Los Angeles on Saturday has clouded the weekend for entertainment fans all over the world. Almost everyone with a television has seen his best work as Chandler Bing on "Friends," a sitcom that remains one of the most popular shows ever, even after 20 years.

Speaking on his podcast, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about the actor's tragic addiction to the painkiller Vicodin:

"Matthew Perry was a tremendous actor, really funny. Very, very talented. He passed away Saturday at the age of 54. I remember watching an interview that he did with Diane Sawyer. ... He's talking about how he once took 55 doses of Vicodin."

Smith continued explaining his experience with the drug:

"55. In one day. I took one. I felt like heaven. I've never felt that at ease and comfortable in my life. When my doctor told me after my knee surgery, I had to get off of that, I almost cried. Some addictions you can understand. We're not excusing it, condoning it, or saying it's OK. I'm just talking about [exercising] a level of compassion."

Did Matthew Perry play football in "Friends"?

Matthew Perry at 2012 US Open

In a word, yes, he is seen playing the sport in "Friends." The episode was titled "The One with the Football" and showed the gang playing a football game on Thanksgiving.

The game leads to a hyper-competitive argument between siblings Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courtney Cox). The episode aired during the height of the Troy Aikman era in 1996.

Matthew Perry's final "Friends" joke still airs today

Perry sits in a chair

Perry's character, Chandler Bing, spoke the final line and joke of the entire show in its last episode, which aired in 2004 at a time when Tom Brady was just rising to power.

At the end of the episode, the show's stars begin to leave their apartment for the final time, making plans to make a stop to get coffee. Bing, in his character's iconically sarcastic manner, asked, "Where?" The joke poked fun at how the show would mostly take place in the coffee shop.

The question is burned into the minds of fans as reruns air alongside NFL games featuring Patrick Mahomes.

