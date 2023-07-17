Fans everywhere are getting their hands on the early version of Madden 24, with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith the latest. With the game still popular among gaming enthusiasts, many expect this year's version to be the best yet.

For Smith, it seems as if he has created himself in the as a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles and has a huge overall rating set at 98. That makes him one of the best receivers in the game and has him up with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp.

Stephen A. Smith posted a picture of himself in Madden to his Twitter account and stated jokingly that 98 was a bit low. Naturally, NFL fans saw this and gave their thoughts, with one fan in particular having something interesting to say:

"99 horniness tho."

Other NFL fans then gave their thoughts on Stephen A. Smith's Madden 24 character.

So, it appears that most fans can see the funny side of Smith's tweet as having himself in Madden 24 is certainly something that has caught the attention of NFL fans all over the world.

Madden 24 dividing opinion

Josh Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete.

With the video game set to be released in full in under a month, with trailers popping up, many fans have had their say on the newest version of the game.

The biggest issue many are facing is the facial recognition software that allows users to upload a picture of their face onto the game to then be put on their customized player.

While EA Sports won't please everyone, it is clearly working to give fans the best version of the game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the cover athlete this year, and while the quarterback is liked around the league, there have been detractors of the move.

With the trailer being released and fans giving their thoughts on the game before it has been fully released, many are waiting with anticipation for Aug. 15th when the game finally comes out.

But for now, fans are laughing and joking about Stephen A. Smith's face being in the game.

