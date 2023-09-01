"Stop buying Madden" - EA faces fans' backlash over Madden 24 update's numerous in-game bugs

NFL fans are not happy with EA Sports and Madden 24. Madden has been something many football fans look forward to buying and playing with each other. However, recently, some fans have criticized the game, saying it feels like the same game year-in-and-year-out.

Now, with Madden 24 being out for a few weeks, fans are still unhappy with the game and have threatened to boycott it in future years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Definitely. Stop buying them. Let it be known its not ok to keep scamming people, be loud about it. And punish all these simps on YouTube and social media who promote it. Enough is enough already."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"They sold their soul to MUT."

"This is old news. This was hot take maybe 6-7 years ago."

"This has been true for years now. You want to make a difference? Stop buying it. What I do every year is check out YouTube, check out the sub, check out the reviews. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck (duck here of course being the Shitty Madden that we’ve had since roughly madden 13).

"This is the only way. Only declining sales will make companies like EA change anything at all. Don’t people know how the world works?"

As many fans point out, Madden has been facing criticism for almost a decade now. Some fans think that EA Sports is a publicly traded company and all they care about is making money and no longer about making a good game.

What is Madden 24's rating?

On IGN, Madden 24 currently has a rating of six-out-of-10, while on Steam, which is a place where fans can purchase games, they have rated Madden five stars out of 10.

The ratings are clearly low for a game. Madden 13, the last year's edition, many fans felt was the last good Madden game and was rated nine-out-of-10 on IGN.

The hope for many fans is Madden 24 will get updates and patches to fix some problems, while other fans aren't holding their breath.

Poll : Did you buy Madden 24? Yes No 0 votes