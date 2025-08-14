“Stop feeding into his BS”: NFL fans call for Jerry Jones’ boycott as Micah Parsons contract talks stagnate

The Dallas Cowboys are not making any progress in Micah Parsons' contract negotiations. Over two weeks since his request for a trade, the 4-time Pro Bowler's future with the team still remains uncertain.On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a very nonchalant response to questions regarding contract talks with Parsons. While speaking to the press, he stated that nothing is preventing him from sitting down with the defensive end and his representatives and finalizing a deal.&quot;Really, nothing,&quot; Jones says in a video shared by The Athletic's Jon Machota. &quot;Again, nothing would be that and we might or might not talk and the rest of that gets into what we do every day.&quot;Fans were unhappy with the way Jerry Jones is treating Micah Parsons' contract situation. They criticized the Cowboys' owner while calling for his boycott on social media.&quot;You guys should just stop feeding into his BS stop asking the questions and watch it get done,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Can we please stop talking to this person...&quot; another fan said.&quot;In a perfect world, the media would ignore Jerry. Treat him as he doesn't exist. Him and Stephen. Don't ask them questions. Don't attend their press conferences. That would be ideal,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;It's a shame that Cowboys are subjected to this idiot's management of the team- 30 years of futility with NO END in sight,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Jerry Jones needs to f**k himself out of this organization PERIOD!&quot; one fan commented.Despite the stalemate, Micah Parsons made his way to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, he watched his teammates from the sidelines and did not participate in any drills. When asked to give an update on his contract situation, the DE only had a four-word response:&quot;My mouth is closed,&quot; Parsons said as per FOX NewsNFL insider gives concerning update on Micah Parsons' contract situation with the CowboysDuring an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke about the DE's contract situation.According to him, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are further away from finalizing a deal than they were four months ago.&quot;I think Jerry feels like they had the makings of a deal, if not an agreement in place,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;And again, Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything.&quot;And so there are a whole lot of issues there. And again, you mentioned Micah's draft class. If you look it up, look at all the players around him and in front of him that have already been paid ... And Micah has not been. And so he's watching his draft class all get paid.&quot;Not only is he not getting paid, his own team is not even talking to him. And he feels insulted by what they've said about him in the summer. So again, this is a situation that's gone in the opposite direction. And they're further apart from a deal today than they were in, let's just say, March or early April.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys finalize a deal with Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season or stick to playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.