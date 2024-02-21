Fans stand divided as Chiefs Super Bowl parade is compared to Tom Brady's 2021 yacht celebration

NFL fans are divided by comparing the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' yach celebration in 2021. The Chiefs were celebrating their second-straight Super Bowl last week and some reporters blasted Kansas City players for being too drunk during the parade.

Athletes being drunk during the parade is nothing new, and some fans compared their behavior to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

"Nah Brady was toasted but Kelce was straight up embarrassing get the mic out of his hands. He Shoulda taken notes on his brothers speech but he seems like he never taken notes in his life."

A lot of people were focused on Brady vs. Mahomes and Kelce's speech:

"The difference is Brady didn't embarrass his team and state with a sloppy drunken speech if you're gonna get that lit stay away from a mic."

"Theres classy yacht drunk and then theres trashy laying in the middle if the road drunk like some kc players."

As some fans point out, the story about the Chiefs parade should be about the mass shooter, and not how drunk some players were. The atrocity marred what was meant to be a celebration and sent shockwaves through the world.

Chiefs players donate money to shooting victims

Following the shooting at the parade, several Kansas City Chiefs players donated money to the victims of the shooting. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both donated money while Patrick Mahomes donated money but also went and visited some of the victims in the hospital.

Following the shooting, the Kansas City Chiefs also issued a statement on the matter:

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Since the shooting, two adults have been charged with murder for last week's mass shooting, which killed one person and injured 22 others. The 22 people injured ranged in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves.