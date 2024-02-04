"Super Bowl MVP incoming": Chiefs handed major Super Bowl injury boost to complement Isiah Pacheco with fans hyped up for 49ers showdown

Isiah Pacheco will play in his second straight Super Bowl as the Chiefs face off against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The second-year running back has been vital to the Kansas City offense. Pacheco will be getting help in the form of veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McKinnon is set to return from injured reserve. Fans took to Twitter (X) to share their excitement as Pacheco gets some help in the backfield just in time for the Super Bowl:

"Super Bowl MVP from McKinnon incoming"

More Kansas City fans celebrated the return of McKinnon on Twitter (X):

The potential return of Jerick McKinnon could be a boost for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' passing game. McKinnon had four receiving touchdowns this season, third on the team behind rookie receiver Rashee Rice and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Most Kansas City fans remember McKinnon's selfless play in their Super Bowl appearance last February against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a clear path for a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game but chose to fall at the 2-yard line.

This forced the Eagles to use their final timeout of the game, helping Kansas City secure a 38-35 win.

Isiah Pacheco had a great game in that Super Bowl with a touchdown and 15 carries for 76 yards. Pacheco became the team's feature running back this season after McKinnon went on injured reserve with a toe/ankle injury.

49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: Listing major headaches for each team

Injuries in a game of significant magnitude like the Super Bowl loom bigger in the spotlight. Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is ruled out with a knee injury for the game. He was an impact player alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones on the Chiefs defensive line.

Omenihu had a career-high seven sacks in 12 games for Kansas City. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney might miss the game with a pectoral injury as he protects Mahomes' blind side on the offensive line.

The San Francisco 49ers come into the game relatively healthy for the Super Bowl. Tight end George Kittle was listed on the team's injury report with a toe injury. Also, defensive tackle Arik Armstead was on the report with a knee/foot injury.