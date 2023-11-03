Super Bowl-winning WR points out biggest reason for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs struggles on offense

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign, but they haven't looked like the same team this season. They lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots in free agency, and it has proven to be a much bigger loss than anyone anticipated.

The Chiefs' offense has struggled this season as Mahomes and Kelce are required to be at their best in every game for the team to win. Some believe that Tyreek Hill's absence is now affecting the Chiefs, but Keyshawn Johnson recently mentioned another person whose absence has been significant for the defending champions.

On Undisputed, Johnson said that the Chiefs are feeling the effects of Eric Bieniemy's departure to the Washington Commanders. He believes that the former offensive coordinator's toughness is being missed, which has resulted in mistakes on the field.

Here's what he said:

"The truth is the truth, they went and got the ring. Now, fast forward to what you said about this year. They have been struggling, you say because of all the receivers and this and that. I don't say because of that. What I say is the guy who has left the building is now in Washington. This is part of the struggle."

"It is called influence on somebody. He had a major influence on what they were doing offensively, he leaves, and they struggle All of a sudden Washington's offense look doesn't look bad, doesn't look great, but doesn't look like it used to look. Quarterback Sam Howell, looks like well maybe he gets an opportunity to be an NFL guy, that's all I'm saying."

The Chiefs are averaging just 23.4 points per game, which is considerably low given that Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback. Moreover, turnovers have been a pain for them, and are the primary reason for their two losses this season.

Their offense has looked good at times, but it has been inconsistent. Although Mahomes is not performing as expected, the team's receivers need to improve. It will now be up to Andy Reid and Matt Nagy to prepare the players for the upcoming tough schedule.

Patrick Mahomes will go against a familiar foe in Week 9

Patrick Mahomes: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins, and Patrick Mahomeswill face former teammate Tyreek Hill. It will be the star receiver's first game against his former team after his departure last season.

Hill is on pace to have a 2000-receiving yard season, and it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs' defense handles him. Mahomes and Kelce, on the other hand, will be hoping for a big game in Germany to get the team back on track. The winner of this game could end up as the first seed in the AFC, making it a critical game for both teams.