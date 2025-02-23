Shedeur Sanders will be doing the NFL Draft Combine in due time, but detractors have been dismissing him as a "nepobaby" instead of some top-tier prospect. But he has gained his own fair share of supporters as well.

On Sunday, when a certain Heather Sinclair decried the hate on the former Colorado quarterback as "getting kind of ridiculous" on X, he promptly responded:

"It makes everything even more legendary"

And more encouragement poured in for Shedeur Sanders:

"Keep hating. Jalen was hated, he’s a SB champ, Lamar was hated, he’s a 2x MVP, Josh Allen was hated & he’s a MVP, Aaron Rodgers dropped and he’s an all time great. Embrace the hate, Shedeur. It’s going to make you Legendary!" the "#1 Shedeur stan" said.

More of it can be seen below:

"I hope you go top 5," another prayed.

"Shedeur to Leek is gonna be legendary," said one fan, likely referencing Giants WR Malik Nabers.

Shedeur Sanders will not be mad if he does not go first overall in 2025 draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is said to be a two-horse race between two quarterbacks: Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. But with many teams prioritizing other positions, there is a high probability that neither of them goes first overall.

If that is the case, the son of Hall of Famer Deion will not let it mentally and psychologically overwhelm him. Speaking to ESPN's Kevin Clark earlier this month, he said:

"Why would I be mad? These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit."

This was in response to Deion making the case for why his son should be the No. 1 overall pick:

"He's the best one for the job and he's the most equipped. Often times we draft these quarterbacks that have been on these elite teams then they get in these situations not conducive to success and that choke. He's never had the best of, but he's made the best of."

During the East-West Bowl, scouts for the Tennessee Titans, the holders of the first overall pick, met Shedeur Sanders and were impressed with his poise and maturity. He also met with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and said afterward:

"When I first got into meetings with NFL teams' terminology (here), a lot of the things and ways they go about their business is the same thing."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay fro April 24 to 26.

