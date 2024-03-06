"Surprise songs about to be unhinged" - Taylor Swift fans anticipate Travis Kelce-Eras Tour moments as Chiefs TE heads to Singapore

Travis Kelce is done traveling the country for football reasons, but he isn't done hopping on planes. The last remaining Kelce brother in the NFL reportedly will be following Taylor Swift to Singapore as the Eras tour continues. Swifties rejoiced and made plans to keep up with the tour while others facepalmed. Here's a taste of what was being said on Twitter/X in response to AP writer Tom Withers' report.

What did Jason Kelce say about Travis Kelce in retirement speech?

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

While the tight end most likely values his newest Super Bowl ring more, Travis also won the unofficial award for outlasting his brother in the league. Jason Kelce, the center of the Philadelphia Eagles, cashed out on his career with the Eagles.

In a tear-riddled speech, the center essentially gave the highlights of his career, including his victory over Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52 featuring "big d**k" Nick Foles asking to run the Philly Special, per the Eagles' official transcript of the speech. However, aside from that highlight, Jason gave his brother two big name drops:

"There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and it taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love."

He also gave a nod to watching Travis Kelce get drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs:

"I won't forget two years later and that same man (Reid) and my brother (Travis) receiving a call and him being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, the tears streaming down both my father and I's face as my brother had just realized his own."

Jason Kelce's retirement sets longevity bar for Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

Of course, with Jason Kelce calling it quits at age 36, it set a few bars for Travis Kelce. Jason, coming off a quality year with an 80.7 PFF score, elected to walk away before Father Time caught up with him. Travis, 34, will be 36 on Oct. 5, 2025. If he wants to retire at the same age as his brother, he'll essentially need to play through 2024 and 2025.

If he plays for two more seasons, he will have played the same number of years in the NFL at 13. However, if his goal is to get bragging rights, Kelce would need to play in 2026 as well.