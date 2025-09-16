Taylor Lewan jokingly mocks Maxx Crosby over awkward warm-up exercise with brutal testosterone jab

Fomer NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan took a lighthearted jab at Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. It came after his awkward warm-up moment was shown live during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football.Before the Raiders’ Week 2 matchup against the LA Chargers, the broadcast crew captured Crosby warming up on the field at Allegiant Stadium. In an unintentional and now viral moment, Crosby moved his hips while sticking his tongue out. It was cut as Crosby began thrusting his hips upward, unaware that the cameras were on him.&quot;Maxx Crosby testosterone levels gotta be above 2000 Respect @CrosbyMaxx 🫡,&quot; Lewan tweeted on Tuesday.Crosby is no stranger to garnering a lot of attention, as he taunted Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel in Week 1.In the Week 2 game against the Chargers, Maxx Crosby recorded one solo tackle and four assists. Despite his efforts, the Raiders defense struggled to contain Justin Herbert, who threw for 268 yards and a touchdown without any turnovers. The Raiders were defeated 20-9, with Geno Smith throwing three interceptions.Maxx Crosby gets honest with how the Raiders feel about Pete CarrollMaxx Crosby opened up about the team’s relationship with Raiders coach Pete Carroll on Monday. He also explained why the team likes working with Carroll.“It doesn’t matter who we’re going against, and I’m dead serious when I say this, he’s a super competitive human being, no matter who it is,” Crosby said, via SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.“Like, he’ll find a reason to get competitive, and that’s why I get along with him and that’s why the guys love him, because like, in my head, I’ll have to come up with stuff sometimes to give me an edge, you know what I mean? And he’s that same way.&quot;Crosby emphasized that Carroll has the natural ability to connect with players.“Every week, every practice, no matter if we’re doing a joint practice versus the Niners, he’s got a story that he comes up with and hits us with something,” Crosby said. &quot;So he has a great way of reaching the team in a lot of different ways.”Las Vegas will face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, hoping to improve from its 1-1 start.