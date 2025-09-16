  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Lewan jokingly mocks Maxx Crosby over awkward warm-up exercise with brutal testosterone jab

Taylor Lewan jokingly mocks Maxx Crosby over awkward warm-up exercise with brutal testosterone jab

By Nishant
Published Sep 16, 2025 16:45 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (image credit: IMAGN)

Fomer NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan took a lighthearted jab at Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. It came after his awkward warm-up moment was shown live during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football.

Ad

Before the Raiders’ Week 2 matchup against the LA Chargers, the broadcast crew captured Crosby warming up on the field at Allegiant Stadium. In an unintentional and now viral moment, Crosby moved his hips while sticking his tongue out. It was cut as Crosby began thrusting his hips upward, unaware that the cameras were on him.

"Maxx Crosby testosterone levels gotta be above 2000 Respect @CrosbyMaxx 🫡," Lewan tweeted on Tuesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crosby is no stranger to garnering a lot of attention, as he taunted Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel in Week 1.

In the Week 2 game against the Chargers, Maxx Crosby recorded one solo tackle and four assists. Despite his efforts, the Raiders defense struggled to contain Justin Herbert, who threw for 268 yards and a touchdown without any turnovers. The Raiders were defeated 20-9, with Geno Smith throwing three interceptions.

Maxx Crosby gets honest with how the Raiders feel about Pete Carroll

Maxx Crosby opened up about the team’s relationship with Raiders coach Pete Carroll on Monday. He also explained why the team likes working with Carroll.

Ad
“It doesn’t matter who we’re going against, and I’m dead serious when I say this, he’s a super competitive human being, no matter who it is,” Crosby said, via SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.
“Like, he’ll find a reason to get competitive, and that’s why I get along with him and that’s why the guys love him, because like, in my head, I’ll have to come up with stuff sometimes to give me an edge, you know what I mean? And he’s that same way."
Ad

Crosby emphasized that Carroll has the natural ability to connect with players.

“Every week, every practice, no matter if we’re doing a joint practice versus the Niners, he’s got a story that he comes up with and hits us with something,” Crosby said. "So he has a great way of reaching the team in a lot of different ways.”

Las Vegas will face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, hoping to improve from its 1-1 start.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications