Taylor Swift almost joined Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen in disastrous FTX endorsement before $8,000,000,000 scam

Mega-pop star Taylor Swift may have inked a deal with the now-corrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. However, Sam Bankman-Fried kept delaying the deal, as written by writer Michae Lewis in his latest book.

Lewis' book gives a detailed account of the rise and fall of SF's FTX. The book, "Going Infinite" gave an account of Taylor Swift's association with FTX.

It said that it was not true when it was reported that the 33-year-old singer had turned down an offer by FTX. Instead, it was Bankman-Fried who was unsure of joining hands with the $740,00,000-worth artist. Lewis wrote:

"FTX had an agreement with Swift to pay her between $25 and $30 million a year, but Sam dragged his feet on the deal."

According to reports, while researching for the book, Lewis talked to a former employee of the company, Natalie Tien, who gave a clear insight into what transpired. Tien revealed that Swift was interested in the deal.

"But Sam kept postponing on response to her team."

Another person who was involved in the deal said:

"Taylor did not turn it down. They were waiting for Sam to sign it when he didn't."

If the deal had come to fruition, she would have also sustained millions of losses like Tom Brady and his former wife, Gisele Bundchen. The couple had collectively invested $48 million in the company. However, their investments became useless when FTX collapsed in November 2022. The total estimated missing assets was around $8 billion.

