"Taylor Swift fans are actually so miserable" - NFL fans vs Swifties social media fracas over fake Hunter Henry quote

Hunter Henry has been a vital piece for the New England Patriots since joining in 2021. In his first season, he led all tight ends in receiving touchdowns as they made the playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady's departure.

On Sunday, Henry continued his stellar form in a down period, catching a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. That was his third in two games, after he had reached the end zone twice agaisnt the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

However, all fans want to focus on was Henry "talking about" Taylor Swift in his post-game presser, even though his "statements" had come from a fake account. One tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taylor swift fans are actually so miserable man You want her in the sport? Gotta deal with players joking with her and her fans."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What was actually said about Hunter Henry in post-game media availability?

Unfortunately for the media, Hunter Henry was not available to speak to, having injured his knee in the fourth quarter, vut some of his cohorts did speak up on his touchdown.

First was coach Bill Belichick, who discussed the feeling of getting the score on fourth down:

"We felt that was the right thing to do at that point in time. Felt like we had a good play. (Backup quarterback) Bailey (Zappe) made a good throw. Hunter made a good catch."

He also refused to give an update on Hunter Henry when briefed about the knee injury. Speaking of Bailey Zappe, he had nothing but praise for Henry:

"Hunter is a great tight end, receiver. He can do practically anything you want him to.

"We have a lot of guys like that in the tight end room and the receiver room. Personally for me it makes my job easier because I feel like no matter what they do versus Hunter, I feel like it's a mismatch."

He continued:

"I just let him have his time, let him get open, I can make a play, throw a good enough ball where he can make a play."

The next New England Patriots game is against the Denver Broncos. It's tentatively scheduled for Sunday Night Football but could be moved to the afternoon in accordance with the NFL's flex scheduling policy.