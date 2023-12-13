Birthdays for some are a big thing, and given that musician Taylor Swift's birthday is upon us, many are wondering what Travis Kelce could or might do for her.

Given that the pair have been dating for a couple of months now, a lot of "Swifties" are starting to get itchy feet and are wondering what Kelce will do for her birthday.

Now, it's not likely to be something that the whole world knows, and if the early part of their relationship is anything to go by, it will be a small and private thing, but of course, there will always be people trying to get the inside scoop.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans wonder what Travis Kelce will do for Swift's birthday celebrations

Given the amount of money that Kelce has accumulated throughout his career, that won't be the thing that stops him from going big on Taylor's birthday.

But one fan has an idea of what Kelce "should" be doing with Swift.

" Hope it's something quiet and romantic .. right after something silly & fun!"

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Others gave their thoughts on it as well.

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Others then gave their thoughts on the couple as a picture surfaced of Travis and Taylor online.

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

Comment byu/Internal_Tangelo_780 from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

So it appears that after a couple of months of dating, fans still can't get enough of Kelce and Swift as a couple.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs in freefall?

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

In what is just another oddity for this NFL season, the Chiefs, under Patrick Mahomes have lost three out of their last four games and sit at 8-5 on the season.

For so long, the Chiefs have been seen as the No. 1 in the AFC, but this season, that isn't the case. Also, with five losses this season, it is the most in a single season for the Chiefs under Mahomes, and we still have games left in the season.

Travis Kelce still leads the Chiefs in yards (896) and receptions (80), but the bigger issue has been who is supporting the star tight end.

Much has been made of the Chiefs' receivers not being good enough with the dropped passes (and lining up offsides), and that this is what has dragged Kansas City into the chasing pack.

With the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers on the schedule, the Chiefs will still make the playoffs, but that aura of invincibility now appears to be gone.