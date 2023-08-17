"Taylor Swift doesn't need them" - Fans jump to pop icon's defense after major Super Bowl halftime show decision

Taylor Swift isn't going to perform at the Super Bowl this season.

As the football season approaches, one question takes centre stage along with the weekly games: Who will perform at the Super Bowl?

With countless stars (from Michael Jackston to Rihanna) taking up the show, Swift is easily one of the top contenders for the spot. However, recent news confirmed that Swift is no longer in the running for the halftime show.

That being said, countless trolls spoke against Taylor Swift's performance, mentioning how they do not want to see her perform at the game. However, Swifties and other fans jumped to the pop icon's defence.

"The Super Bowl needs Taylor, she doesn't need them," one fan wrote.

That being said, there are multiple reasons why Taylor Swift couldn't accept the Super Bowl's offer.

Apart from the timings, some fans pointed out the upcoming international leg of her Eras Tour. Touring through various cities and countries, Swift might just not have the time to perform at the Allegiant Stadium.

Furthermore, Swift is also re-recording and release her songs.

This could also interfere with her schedule, possibly pushing her Super Bowl performance until 2025 or later. One can also consider the halftime show's format, which doesn't pay their artists for performing.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour included multiple NFL stadiums

A spectacular stadium tour, Swift's shows wouldn't be complete without a few NFL venues. Beginning with the State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals) in March, Swift has performed at other venues like the AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets), Soldier Field (Chiacgo Bears) and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Chargers).

However, a few venues like the Hard Rock Stadium were amongst the snubs.

Furthermore, Swift came through with a sneak peek of her album during the 2022 NFL season. Swift made the announcement herself, dropping the teaser during a Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints game.

In fact, many fans saw it as Swift saving Thursday Night Football.

That being said, Swift herself is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Speaking during a recent concert, the pop icon said:

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team".