"Taylor Swift picked the wrong dude": Colts QB Gardner Minshew's viral pregame staredown has NFL fans losing their minds

Gardner Minshew came into Week 18 of 2023 NFL season knowing a Colts win over the Texans will get them into the playoffs. This was not the position he had expected to be in when he started the season but an injury to rookie starter Anthony Richardson opened the pathway for him.

And he was definitely pumped up for this chance to lead his team to the postseason. On broadcast, as is customary, they showed all the starters on offense and Gardner Minshew came up with an epic staredown. It was enough to drive fear into the hearts of a weak constitution!

Fans were thrilled by the Colts quarterback and took to social media to laud him.

Fans praise Gardner Minshew for his staredown and ask Taylor Swift to choose him over Travis Kelce

Fans went crazy on X, formerly known as Twitter, and praised Minshew's staredown. They even said Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made a mistake in choosing her boyfriend. Here are some of the best reactions.

Maxx Crosby featured before the game too as Gardner Minshew shows his adorable side

If Taylor Swift ever wants a new boyfriend, one assumes she would want someone who is tough but also has a soft side. Given Gardner Minshew plays in the NFL, the first part of the equation is a given. But he also showed his mellower side in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to this game against the Texans, there was a broadcast of Maxx Crosby calling him,

"Little a*s boy"

That's some normal trash talk that is common in the NFL. But Minshew was recorded on the sidelines saying that the Raiders defender was a little too angry. Even though he was assuaged by his colleagues that Crosby was not as angry as it seemed, the Colts quarterback did not appear convinced. He said,

"Dude, Maxx Crosby is so da*n angry. Bro, he kept, he just... He just keeps calling everybody little a*s boy... I'm like, 'I'm little out here, but not always, you know.'"

The whole exchange above showed an adorable side to the quarterback. Minshew has done tremendously this season to keep the Colts in the playoff hunt despite being a backup quarterback to Anthony Richardson. While he might not have done enough to impress Taylor Swift, Indianapolis fans have already given their hearts to him.